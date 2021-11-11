Deutsche Telekom board to propose raising dividend to 0.64 euros per share

Deutsche Telekom's board of management will propose raising its dividend to 0.64 euros per share this year, up from 0.60 euros in 2020, the company said on Thursday.

The proposed dividend is consistent with the company policy presented at its Capital Markets Day in May, the company statement said.

The planned total dividend payout for 2021 is 3.19 billion euros ($3.65 billion), up from 2.85 billion euros last year.

Deutsche Telekom reports its third quarter earnings on Friday, November 12.

($1 = 0.8732 euros)

