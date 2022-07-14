Deutsche Telekom announces 17.5 bln euro sale of tower business

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE announced on Thursday that it would sell 51% of its tower business to a consortium of Canada's Brookfield BAMa.TO and private equity group DigitalBridge Group Inc DBRG.N after they placed a surprise bid.

The stake in GD Towers comes at an enterprise value of 17.5 billion euros ($17.53 billion), Telekom said in a statement.

The transaction, which is expected to close towards the end of this year, would reduce Deutsche Telekom's financial debt by 10.7 billion euros, the company added.

The stake in GD Towers comes at an enterprise value of 17.5 billion euros ($17.53 billion), Telekom said in a statement.

The transaction, which is expected to close towards the end of this year, would reduce Deutsche Telekom's financial debt by 10.7 billion euros, the company added.

($1 = 0.9981 euros)

(Writing by Rachel More)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

