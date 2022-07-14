Deutsche Telekom announces 17.5 bln euro sale of tower business

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE announced on Thursday that it would sell 51% of its tower business to a consortium of Canada's Brookfield BAMa.TO and private equity group DigitalBridge Group Inc DBRG.N after they placed a surprise bid.

The stake in GD Towers comes at an enterprise value of 17.5 billion euros ($17.53 billion), Telekom said in a statement.

The transaction, which is expected to close towards the end of this year, would reduce Deutsche Telekom's financial debt by 10.7 billion euros, the company added.

($1 = 0.9981 euros)

(Writing by Rachel More)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

