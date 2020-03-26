Deutsche Telekom and union reach wage agreement - union

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE and labour have reached a 24-month wage agreement that covers 60,000 workers, the Verdi union said on Thursday.

The agreement was reached within a week over digital conferencing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and it involves a wage increase of between 4.6% and 5%.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

