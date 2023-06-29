Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) closed at $21.64, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 1.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Deutsche Telekom AG as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.16% lower. Deutsche Telekom AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Deutsche Telekom AG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.45, which means Deutsche Telekom AG is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that DTEGY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DTEGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Communication Services industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

