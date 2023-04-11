Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Stock Moves -1.5%: What You Should Know

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) closed at $24.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.5% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.97% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 9.29% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Deutsche Telekom AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Deutsche Telekom AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Deutsche Telekom AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.37.

Investors should also note that DTEGY has a PEG ratio of 0.83 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Communication Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Communication Services industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

