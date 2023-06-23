Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) closed at $21.25, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 0.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.66%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Deutsche Telekom AG as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.16% lower. Deutsche Telekom AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Deutsche Telekom AG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.44, which means Deutsche Telekom AG is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that DTEGY has a PEG ratio of 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Communication Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Communication Services industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

