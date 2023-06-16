Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) closed the most recent trading day at $21.13, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 1.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Deutsche Telekom AG as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.16% lower. Deutsche Telekom AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Deutsche Telekom AG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.5.

It is also worth noting that DTEGY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Communication Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Communication Services industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

