Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) closed at $24.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 11.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 6.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

Deutsche Telekom AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.16% higher. Deutsche Telekom AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Deutsche Telekom AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.09, which means Deutsche Telekom AG is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that DTEGY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DTEGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Communication Services industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

