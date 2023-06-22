Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) closed the most recent trading day at $21.34, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Deutsche Telekom AG as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.16% lower. Deutsche Telekom AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Deutsche Telekom AG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.46, which means Deutsche Telekom AG is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, DTEGY's PEG ratio is currently 1.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DTEGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Communication Services industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

