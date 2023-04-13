Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) closed the most recent trading day at $24.66, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 9.71% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Deutsche Telekom AG as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.16% higher. Deutsche Telekom AG is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Deutsche Telekom AG has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.53 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.32.

Meanwhile, DTEGY's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DTEGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Communication Services industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

