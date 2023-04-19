Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) closed at $24.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 5.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Deutsche Telekom AG as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.16% higher. Deutsche Telekom AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Deutsche Telekom AG has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.56 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.44, so we one might conclude that Deutsche Telekom AG is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DTEGY has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Communication Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Communication Services industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DTEGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.