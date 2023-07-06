Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) closed at $21.32, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Deutsche Telekom AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Deutsche Telekom AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Deutsche Telekom AG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.43, so we one might conclude that Deutsche Telekom AG is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that DTEGY has a PEG ratio of 1.82 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Communication Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Communication Services industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DTEGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.