Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) closed at $23.95, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.58% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 4.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Deutsche Telekom AG as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.16% higher. Deutsche Telekom AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Deutsche Telekom AG has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.27 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.51, so we one might conclude that Deutsche Telekom AG is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DTEGY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DTEGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Communication Services industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DTEGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.