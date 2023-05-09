Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.99%, the lowest has been 4.13%, and the highest has been 6.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSM is 0.13%, an increase of 15.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.97% to 3,771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 552K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 395K shares.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 370K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSM by 99,978.97% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 282K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 44.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSM by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 282K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 44.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSM by 18.03% over the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The fund seeks a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund invests at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade municipal securities or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, and may invest up to 50% of its assets in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/or interest. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds and there may be less information available on the financial condition of issuers of municipal securities than for public corporations.Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. War, terrorism, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus) and related geopolitical events could lead to increased market volatility, disruption to U.S. and world economies and markets and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and its investments.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.