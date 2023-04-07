Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust said on April 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.00%, the lowest has been 4.13%, and the highest has been 6.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 17.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSM is 0.11%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.60% to 3,896K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II holds 75K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SNTIX - Sit Tax-Free Income Fund holds 29K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 71K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSM by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Camelot Portfolios holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 79.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSM by 54.95% over the last quarter.

MCTOX - Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund Shares holds 105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 68.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSM by 200.00% over the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The fund seeks a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund invests at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade municipal securities or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, and may invest up to 50% of its assets in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/or interest. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds and there may be less information available on the financial condition of issuers of municipal securities than for public corporations.Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. War, terrorism, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus) and related geopolitical events could lead to increased market volatility, disruption to U.S. and world economies and markets and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and its investments.

