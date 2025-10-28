Deutsche Rohstoff (XTRA:DR0) Price Target Increased by 15.50% to 58.90

The average one-year price target for Deutsche Rohstoff (XTRA:DR0) has been revised to 58,90 € / share. This is an increase of 15.50% from the prior estimate of 51,00 € dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47,47 € to a high of 71,92 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.33% from the latest reported closing price of 45,90 € / share.

Deutsche Rohstoff Maintains 4.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.36%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.33% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Rohstoff. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DR0 is 0.01%, an increase of 16.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.69% to 18K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DR0 by 4.16% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WLCTX - Wilshire International Equity Fund Investment Class holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DR0 by 13.44% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

AVDS - Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 40.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DR0 by 19.17% over the last quarter.

