Deutsche Rohstoff (BIT:1DR) Price Target Increased by 21.07% to 59.98

The average one-year price target for Deutsche Rohstoff (BIT:1DR) has been revised to €59.98 / share. This is an increase of 21.07% from the prior estimate of €49.54 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €48.34 to a high of €73.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.21% from the latest reported closing price of €39.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Rohstoff. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DR is 0.01%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 18K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DR by 4.16% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WLCTX - Wilshire International Equity Fund Investment Class holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DR by 13.44% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

AVDS - Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 40.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DR by 19.17% over the last quarter.

