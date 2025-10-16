Deutsche Reiterates YouGov (YUGVF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of YouGov (OTCPK:YUGVF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.54% Downside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for YouGov is $8.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.62 to a high of $10.74. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.54% from its latest reported closing price of $10.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for YouGov is 304MM, a decrease of 21.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in YouGov. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YUGVF is 0.16%, an increase of 6.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 11,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 4,445K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,180K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUGVF by 1.42% over the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,145K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,064K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUGVF by 23.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 734K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUGVF by 2.34% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 718K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing a decrease of 20.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUGVF by 2.54% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 368K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUGVF by 0.46% over the last quarter.

