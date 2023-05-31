Deutsche Reiterates Whitbread (LSE:WTB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Whitbread (LSE:WTB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.35% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whitbread is 3,814.56. The forecasts range from a low of 2,676.50 to a high of $4,620.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.35% from its latest reported closing price of 3,307.00.

The projected annual revenue for Whitbread is 2,788MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

Whitbread Maintains 2.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.24%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitbread. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTB is 0.13%, an increase of 24.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 20,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,662K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTB by 7.75% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,260K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,358K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTB by 13.65% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 1,808K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTB by 13.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,549K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTB by 11.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,089K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTB by 7.81% over the last quarter.

