Deutsche Reiterates Watches of Switzerland Group (WOSGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTCPK:WOSGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.59% Upside

As of November 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Watches of Switzerland Group is $6.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.00 to a high of $8.29. The average price target represents an increase of 18.59% from its latest reported closing price of $5.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Watches of Switzerland Group is 1,767MM, an increase of 6.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watches of Switzerland Group. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 11.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOSGF is 0.13%, an increase of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 35,559K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 16,071K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,166K shares , representing a decrease of 19.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOSGF by 23.06% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 3,981K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,744K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOSGF by 11.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,271K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,053K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,049K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOSGF by 7.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,447K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOSGF by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.