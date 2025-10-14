Deutsche Reiterates Vodafone Group Public Limited (VODPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Vodafone Group Public Limited (OTCPK:VODPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.95% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited is $1.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.82 to a high of $1.91. The average price target represents an increase of 32.95% from its latest reported closing price of $0.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vodafone Group Public Limited is 48,103MM, an increase of 28.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodafone Group Public Limited. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VODPF is 0.31%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 2,698,148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 299,096K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245,494K shares , representing an increase of 17.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VODPF by 24.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281,770K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293,937K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VODPF by 1.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 175,148K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180,262K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VODPF by 2.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 129,846K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132,644K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VODPF by 2.07% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 111,924K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,676K shares , representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VODPF by 2.69% over the last quarter.

