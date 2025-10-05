Deutsche Reiterates Unilever (UNLYF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Unilever (OTCPK:UNLYF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.27% Upside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unilever is $71.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.05 to a high of $85.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.27% from its latest reported closing price of $54.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unilever is 64,578MM, an increase of 8.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unilever. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNLYF is 0.94%, an increase of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 372,821K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,656K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,722K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNLYF by 13.01% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 27,117K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,394K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNLYF by 1.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,185K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,449K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNLYF by 6.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 16,337K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,884K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNLYF by 11.43% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 16,052K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,083K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNLYF by 14.34% over the last quarter.

