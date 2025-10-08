Deutsche Reiterates Treatt (TTTRF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Treatt (OTCPK:TTTRF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.58% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Treatt is $7.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.03 to a high of $10.45. The average price target represents an increase of 13.58% from its latest reported closing price of $6.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Treatt is 166MM, an increase of 14.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treatt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTTRF is 0.12%, an increase of 33.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.12% to 614K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 188K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTTRF by 19.81% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 80K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTTRF by 18.34% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 55K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTTRF by 28.83% over the last quarter.

GGMMX - Gabelli Global Mini Mites Fund CLASS I holds 45K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 26.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTTRF by 11.27% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTTRF by 30.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.