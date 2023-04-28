Deutsche Reiterates Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Standard Chartered is 862.64. The forecasts range from a low of 570.65 to a high of $1,050.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.88% from its latest reported closing price of 630.20.

The projected annual revenue for Standard Chartered is 17,680MM, an increase of 13.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Chartered. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STAN is 0.37%, an increase of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 493,925K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 102,953K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,277K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,566K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAN by 15.04% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 29,129K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,034K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAN by 14.85% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 24,438K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,522K shares, representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAN by 20.53% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 24,419K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,919K shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAN by 1.71% over the last quarter.

