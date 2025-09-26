Deutsche Reiterates SSP Group (SSPPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of SSP Group (OTCPK:SSPPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.96% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for SSP Group is $4.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $4.59. The average price target represents an increase of 70.96% from its latest reported closing price of $2.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SSP Group is 3,316MM, a decrease of 7.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSP Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSPPF is 0.14%, an increase of 25.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 73,665K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,288K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,223K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSPPF by 6.10% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 7,349K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,620K shares , representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSPPF by 7.45% over the last quarter.

CRLSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional Shares holds 7,321K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,494K shares , representing an increase of 24.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSPPF by 1.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,069K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,961K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSPPF by 8.90% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 6,388K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,543K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSPPF by 7.01% over the last quarter.

