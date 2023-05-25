Deutsche Reiterates SSP Group (LSE:SSPG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of SSP Group (LSE:SSPG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.26% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for SSP Group is 311.02. The forecasts range from a low of 242.40 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.26% from its latest reported closing price of 263.00.

The projected annual revenue for SSP Group is 2,995MM, an increase of 10.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSP Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSPG is 0.21%, an increase of 25.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 72,463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,389K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,519K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSPG by 15.86% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 6,539K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,518K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSPG by 18.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,006K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,820K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSPG by 13.99% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 5,643K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,539K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSPG by 12.07% over the last quarter.

FGFAX - Federated International Leaders Fund Shares holds 4,459K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

