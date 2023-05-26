Deutsche Reiterates SSE (SSE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of SSE (SSE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for SSE is 2,085.71. The forecasts range from a low of 1,755.38 to a high of $2,471.70. The average price target represents an increase of 13.76% from its latest reported closing price of 1,833.50.

The projected annual revenue for SSE is 13,303MM, an increase of 24.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

SSE Maintains 4.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.80%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSE. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSE is 0.60%, an increase of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 127,297K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,283K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,234K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSE by 2.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,308K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,250K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSE by 1.22% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 6,717K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,713K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,592K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSE by 0.95% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 5,065K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,950K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSE by 4.73% over the last quarter.

