Deutsche Reiterates Spirax Group plc - Depositary Receipt (SPXSY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Spirax Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SPXSY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.96% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spirax Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $50.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.88 to a high of $58.73. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.96% from its latest reported closing price of $56.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Spirax Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 1,961MM, an increase of 18.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirax Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXSY is 0.55%, an increase of 24.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.98% to 333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 208K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 34.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXSY by 77.44% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 60K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 36.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXSY by 52.50% over the last quarter.

NCVLX - Nuance Concentrated Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 52K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing a decrease of 12.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXSY by 2.12% over the last quarter.

MSEFX - Litman Gregory Masters Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXSY by 4.73% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXSY by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.