Deutsche Reiterates Sirius Real Estate (SRRLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Sirius Real Estate (OTCPK:SRRLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.96% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sirius Real Estate is $1.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.55 to a high of $1.91. The average price target represents an increase of 43.96% from its latest reported closing price of $1.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sirius Real Estate is 168MM, a decrease of 48.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sirius Real Estate. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRRLF is 0.24%, an increase of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 141,241K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 23,870K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,100K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRLF by 3.91% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,060K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,870K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRLF by 4.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,192K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,164K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRLF by 9.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,767K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,677K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRLF by 6.55% over the last quarter.

FGD - First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund holds 7,567K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,167K shares , representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRLF by 10.11% over the last quarter.

