Deutsche Reiterates Sage Group plc - Depositary Receipt (SGPYY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Sage Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SGPYY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.31% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sage Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $72.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.83 to a high of $88.44. The average price target represents an increase of 35.31% from its latest reported closing price of $53.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sage Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 2,383MM, a decrease of 5.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sage Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGPYY is 0.26%, an increase of 6.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBR ALO Fund holds 411K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 95K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares , representing a decrease of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGPYY by 25.77% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 44K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGPYY by 14.00% over the last quarter.

ABLG - TrimTabs All Cap International Free-Cash-Flow ETF holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGPYY by 9.61% over the last quarter.

CMIEX - Multi-Manager International Equity Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

