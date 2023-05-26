Deutsche Reiterates Sage Group (LSE:SGE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Sage Group (LSE:SGE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.36% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sage Group is 885.81. The forecasts range from a low of 689.83 to a high of $1,045.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.36% from its latest reported closing price of 848.80.

The projected annual revenue for Sage Group is 2,211MM, an increase of 5.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

Sage Group Maintains 2.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.20%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.91. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sage Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGE is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 83,354K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,460K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,573K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGE by 2.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,807K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,757K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGE by 0.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,542K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,391K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGE by 1.94% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,185K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,278K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGE by 4.62% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 2,563K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,535K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGE by 12.40% over the last quarter.

