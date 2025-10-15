Deutsche Reiterates Renishaw (RNSHF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Renishaw (OTCPK:RNSHF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.64% Downside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Renishaw is $49.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.52 to a high of $66.26. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.64% from its latest reported closing price of $51.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Renishaw is 742MM, an increase of 4.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renishaw. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNSHF is 0.23%, an increase of 5.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 4,416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BOTZ - Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF holds 797K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares , representing a decrease of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNSHF by 8.18% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 688K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares , representing a decrease of 25.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNSHF by 5.92% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 521K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNSHF by 20.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 487K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 373K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNSHF by 6.34% over the last quarter.

