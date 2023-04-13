Deutsche Reiterates PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 863K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing a decrease of 17.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZC by 14.68% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 433K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing a decrease of 19.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZC by 14.15% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 761.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZC by 88.73% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWUS - iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZC by 11.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in PZ Cussons. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZC is 0.06%, an increase of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 20,302K shares.

