Deutsche Reiterates Prudential (LSE:PRU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Prudential (LSE:PRU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prudential is 1,593.84. The forecasts range from a low of 1,020.10 to a high of $1,995.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.26% from its latest reported closing price of 1,144.50.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential is 31,955MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential. This is a decrease of 151 owner(s) or 27.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRU is 0.67%, an increase of 67.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 475,463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 40,797K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,274K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,675K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 50.72% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 29,563K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,185K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 31.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,955K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,477K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 20.33% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 17,256K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,725K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 33.85% over the last quarter.

