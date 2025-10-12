Deutsche Reiterates Polar Capital Holdings (PLRRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Polar Capital Holdings (OTCPK:PLRRF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polar Capital Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLRRF is 0.09%, an increase of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.50% to 3,833K shares.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 517K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLRRF by 13.95% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 506K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing an increase of 52.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLRRF by 126.56% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 448K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares , representing an increase of 20.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLRRF by 27.77% over the last quarter.

IRCYX - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 303K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 273K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing a decrease of 16.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLRRF by 3.60% over the last quarter.

