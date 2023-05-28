Deutsche Reiterates Playtech (LSE:PTEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Playtech (LSE:PTEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.01% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Playtech is 737.59. The forecasts range from a low of 621.15 to a high of $855.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.01% from its latest reported closing price of 625.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Playtech is 1,667MM, an increase of 4.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Playtech. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTEC is 0.10%, a decrease of 87.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 58.38% to 563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 346K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEC by 7.22% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 114K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEC by 2.72% over the last quarter.

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 65K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NMIEX - Active M International Equity Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEC by 12.37% over the last quarter.

FDTS - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.