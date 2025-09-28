Deutsche Reiterates Petershill Partners (PHLLF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Petershill Partners (OTCPK:PHLLF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.07% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Petershill Partners is $3.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.01 to a high of $3.52. The average price target represents an increase of 30.07% from its latest reported closing price of $2.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Petershill Partners is 484MM, a decrease of 64.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petershill Partners. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHLLF is 0.42%, an increase of 24.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.77% to 17,169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 3,475K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,314K shares , representing a decrease of 24.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHLLF by 19.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,214K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,458K shares , representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHLLF by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,983K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,202K shares , representing a decrease of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHLLF by 21.04% over the last quarter.

PSP - Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 1,507K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,109K shares , representing a decrease of 39.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHLLF by 20.82% over the last quarter.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 1,254K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

