Deutsche Reiterates Pearson (LSE:PSON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Pearson (LSE:PSON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pearson is 1,023.06. The forecasts range from a low of 858.50 to a high of $1,197.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.26% from its latest reported closing price of 830.00.

The projected annual revenue for Pearson is 3,962MM, an increase of 3.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

Pearson Maintains 2.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pearson. This is a decrease of 109 owner(s) or 30.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSON is 0.15%, an increase of 14.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.31% to 52,197K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,490K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,793K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSON by 14.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,472K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,458K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSON by 0.07% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,424K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSON by 15.62% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 2,479K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,100K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,152K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSON by 14.28% over the last quarter.

