Deutsche Reiterates Motorpoint Group (MTPTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Motorpoint Group (OTCPK:MTPTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.70% Upside

As of May 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Motorpoint Group is $2.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.17 to a high of $2.26. The average price target represents an increase of 22.70% from its latest reported closing price of $1.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Motorpoint Group is 1,792MM, an increase of 42.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorpoint Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTPTF is 0.00%, an increase of 15.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.73% to 29K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTPTF by 13.24% over the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.