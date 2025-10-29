Deutsche Reiterates London Stock Exchange Group (LDNXF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.42% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for London Stock Exchange Group is $172.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $159.08 to a high of $190.01. The average price target represents an increase of 44.42% from its latest reported closing price of $119.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for London Stock Exchange Group is 8,593MM, a decrease of 5.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in London Stock Exchange Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDNXF is 0.83%, an increase of 14.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 92,024K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,318K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,064K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDNXF by 24.61% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 5,235K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,564K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDNXF by 18.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,554K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,372K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDNXF by 9.43% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,118K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDNXF by 24.63% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 2,735K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,653K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDNXF by 11.12% over the last quarter.

