Deutsche Reiterates Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.52% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kingfisher is 265.80. The forecasts range from a low of 166.65 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.52% from its latest reported closing price of 240.50.

The projected annual revenue for Kingfisher is 13,276MM, an increase of 1.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

Kingfisher Maintains 5.16% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.16%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingfisher. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGF is 0.17%, an increase of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 316,601K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 42,780K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,972K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGF by 14.93% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 35,132K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,810K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGF by 1.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,836K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,459K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGF by 14.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,908K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,744K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGF by 0.39% over the last quarter.

TRWAX - Transamerica International Equity A holds 13,250K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,364K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGF by 16.72% over the last quarter.

