Deutsche Reiterates Jupiter Fund Management (JFHHF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCPK:JFHHF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.54% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jupiter Fund Management is $1.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.97 to a high of $1.31. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.54% from its latest reported closing price of $1.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jupiter Fund Management is 367MM, an increase of 6.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jupiter Fund Management. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JFHHF is 0.04%, an increase of 32.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 43,210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,818K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,792K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JFHHF by 64.22% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 4,570K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,715K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JFHHF by 32.38% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,292K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614K shares , representing a decrease of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JFHHF by 51.92% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,103K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JFHHF by 68.34% over the last quarter.

