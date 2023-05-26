Deutsche Reiterates International Distributions Services (LSE:IDS) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of International Distributions Services (LSE:IDS) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.08% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Distributions Services is 261.38. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $430.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.08% from its latest reported closing price of 199.40.

The projected annual revenue for International Distributions Services is 12,912MM, an increase of 7.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Distributions Services. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 12.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDS is 0.24%, an increase of 15.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.38% to 63,658K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,184K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,712K shares, representing a decrease of 27.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDS by 18.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,289K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDS by 0.37% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,298K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,017K shares, representing an increase of 29.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDS by 47.67% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,997K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,970K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDS by 1.94% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,891K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

