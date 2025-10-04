Deutsche Reiterates IntegraFin Holdings (IHPGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of IntegraFin Holdings (OTCPK:IHPGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.35% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for IntegraFin Holdings is $4.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.37 to a high of $4.90. The average price target represents an increase of 46.35% from its latest reported closing price of $2.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IntegraFin Holdings is 151MM, a decrease of 0.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in IntegraFin Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHPGF is 0.03%, an increase of 6.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.91% to 9,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,657K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,169K shares , representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHPGF by 5.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,276K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,602K shares , representing a decrease of 14.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHPGF by 12.91% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 986K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing an increase of 14.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHPGF by 21.20% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 817K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares , representing a decrease of 16.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHPGF by 11.03% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 611K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares , representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHPGF by 2.19% over the last quarter.

