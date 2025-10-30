Deutsche Reiterates Informa plc - Depositary Receipt (IFJPY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Informa plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:IFJPY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.21% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Informa plc - Depositary Receipt is $29.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.38 to a high of $34.64. The average price target represents an increase of 41.21% from its latest reported closing price of $20.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Informa plc - Depositary Receipt is 2,984MM, a decrease of 23.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Informa plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFJPY is 0.02%, an increase of 17.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.92% to 26K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiduciary Management holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFJPY by 22.22% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 20.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFJPY by 22.70% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 41.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFJPY by 13.60% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 36.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFJPY by 54.73% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

