Deutsche Reiterates Ibstock (IBJHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Ibstock (OTCPK:IBJHF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ibstock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBJHF is 0.21%, an increase of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 44,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,577K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 5,475K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 3,865K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,927K shares , representing an increase of 24.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBJHF by 2.86% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,738K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares , representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBJHF by 10.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,460K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBJHF by 19.17% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.