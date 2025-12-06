Deutsche Reiterates Helical (HLICF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Helical (OTCPK:HLICF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helical. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLICF is 0.11%, an increase of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.71% to 4,714K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,385K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLICF by 5.70% over the last quarter.

REIZX - Third Avenue International Real Estate Value Fund Z Class holds 521K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JERAX - Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund holds 434K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing a decrease of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLICF by 7.46% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 416K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares , representing a decrease of 82.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLICF by 46.27% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 396K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLICF by 0.70% over the last quarter.

