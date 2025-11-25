Deutsche Reiterates Hammerson (HMSNF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Hammerson (OTCPK:HMSNF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,091.07% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hammerson is $4.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.44 to a high of $5.91. The average price target represents an increase of 1,091.07% from its latest reported closing price of $0.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hammerson is 211MM, a decrease of 11.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hammerson. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMSNF is 0.26%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 24,836K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,845K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,925K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMSNF by 6.44% over the last quarter.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 6,298K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,250K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMSNF by 12.31% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 2,702K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,799K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMSNF by 4.04% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,639K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMSNF by 10.63% over the last quarter.

