Deutsche Reiterates GlobalData (GLDAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of GlobalData (OTCPK:GLDAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for GlobalData is $3.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.15 to a high of $4.63. The average price target represents an increase of 20.13% from its latest reported closing price of $3.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GlobalData is 291MM, a decrease of 3.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in GlobalData. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLDAF is 0.24%, an increase of 26.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.21% to 10,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NBIIX - Neuberger Berman International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2,923K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 2,200K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDAF by 15.32% over the last quarter.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 1,406K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 939K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDAF by 23.69% over the last quarter.

GPIIX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 848K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

