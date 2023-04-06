Deutsche Reiterates GLENCORE (LSE:GLEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of GLENCORE (LSE:GLEN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GMWEX - GuideMark World ex-US Fund Service Shares holds 70K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GUNR - FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund holds 35,635K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,979K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 5.41% over the last quarter.

HFEAX - Janus Henderson European Focus Fund holds 1,318K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

UIVM - VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF holds 184K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing a decrease of 32.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 12.74% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 51,915K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in GLENCORE. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLEN is 0.78%, an increase of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.76% to 2,323,062K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

